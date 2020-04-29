Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 29 mins ago
Martha Stewart Sheesham Wood Cutting Board
$21
free shipping w/ $25

That's $9 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item, and a good price for a sheesham wood cutting board. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Pad your order to $25 to get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
Features
  • measures 15" x 10"
  • constructed from natural Indian Sheesham wood
  • hand wash
Details
Comments
  • Code "FORYOU"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 29 min ago
