New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Martha Stewart Reversible Down Alternative Comforter
$20 $110
free shipping w/ $25

Save at least $90 on a range of colors and styles. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in plaids or solids in Twin, Full, Queen, and King.
Features
  • hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill
  • machine-washable
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bedding Macy's Martha Stewart
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
czarswoman
This is an alternative to down like burlap is an alternative to linen. The quality is low and worth exactly what you'll pay. If you just need a pretty comforter for your guest room or for one season, great! But don't think you'll get anything near the fill power and warmth of a real down comforter.
1 hr 3 min ago