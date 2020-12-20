Save up to $110 off list for these comforters. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in plaids or solids in Twin, Full, Queen, and King.
- Spend over $25 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill
- machine-washable
Save on solid and patterned sheets, with prices starting at $10 for pillowcases, and $15 for sheet sets. A few duvets and quilts are also available at discounted prices. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Martha Stewart Collection Printed Cotton Flannel 4-Piece Full Sheet Set for $24.99 ($75 off).
Apply coupon code "YOUGET20" to save on a fleece blanket or plush blanket, both in sizes twin to king, with maximum savings of up to $39. Shop Now at Kohl's
- For orders less than $75, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the The Big One Super Soft Plush Blanket for $15.99 ($24 off).
Take 50% off with coupon code "2KO8VDIK". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CoCo K store via Amazon.
- ergonomic shape
- machine washable cover
Apply coupon code "50GFN81V" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunshining via Amazon.
- suitable for back, stomach, or side sleeper
- slow rebound memory foam
- washable double pillowcase
Save at least 50% off over 70 bedding sets. Plus, apply code "FRIEND" to save an extra 30% off select items. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Martha Stewart Collection Feather Velvet Twin/Twin XL Quilt for $76.99 ($143 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save at least $6 and up to $13 off a selection of bathroom towels. Buy Now at Macy's
- 13" x 13" washcloth for $1.79
- 30" x 54" bath towel for $4.99
- Opt for pickup to doge the $10.95 shipping fee; orders of $25 or more ship free.
Undecided on last minute gifts? Shop more than 30,000 items in this 1-day sale that includes bed and bath, electronics, kitchen, luggage, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
Many of the best deals are marked as "Deal of the Day" and include home items, clothing, accessories, and toys. Shop Now at Macy's
- You can pad your order to over $25 to get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Shop discounted beds, mattresses, sofas, tables, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Beckley Queen Bed for $699 ($800 off).
- Availability varies by location.
Save $20 off 12-piece flute or tumbler sets, or $50 off the 30-piece set for more coverage of your liquid concoctions. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to doge the $10.95 shipping fee; orders of $25 or more ship free.
