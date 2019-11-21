Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 22 mins ago
Martha Stewart Quick-Dry Reversible Towels
from $3
pickup at Macy's

That beats our October mention for this collection by at least a buck, is at least $7 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodget the $10.95 shipping fee, although all orders $25+ bag free shipping.
Features
  • 100% cotton
  • reverses to solid terry cloth
  • available in several colors
  • Wash Towel for $2.99 ($7.01 off)
  • Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8.01 off)
  • Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11.01 off)
