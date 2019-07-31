- Create an Account or Login
Today only, Macy's discounts a selection of Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Towels in several colors, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's as much as $11 off list and the lowest price we could find, although the wash cloth and hand towel were each a buck less about ten days ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the AmazonBasics Washcloth 12-Pack in Crimson for $4.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Today only, Kohl's offers this The Big One Solid Bath Towel in several colors for $2.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Towels and Washcloths with prices starting from $6.39, as listed below. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's up to $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Tie Dye Beach Towel for $6.94. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the The Cellar Iridescent Rainbow 16-Piece Flatware Set for $28.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.70 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last month (which required a $25 purchase) and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Living Craft Space Corner Craft Table with Storage in White for $239.40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee. That's $160 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.64. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Heirloom Apron for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
