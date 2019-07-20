New
Martha Stewart Quick-Dry Reversible Towels
from $2
pickup at Macy's

Macy's discounts a selection of Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Towels in several colors, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago with the wash and hand towels within $1 and bath towel just over $1 of the best prices we've seen. Deal ends July 20. Shop Now

Features
  • Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Wash Towel for $1.79 ($8 off)
  • Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Hand Towel for $2.79 ($9 off)
  • Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Bath Towel for $4.79 ($11 off)
  Expires 7/20/2019
