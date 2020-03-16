Open Offer in New Tab
Martha Stewart Quick-Dry Reversible Towels
$2 $10
pickup

Save as much as $11 on these reversible towels. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Wash Towel for $1.79 ($8 off)
  • Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Hand Towel for $2.79 ($9 off)
  • Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Bath Towel for $4.79 ($11 off)
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.)
Features
  • reverses to solid terry
  • washcloth measures 13" x 13"
  • hand towel measures 16" x 26"
  • bath towel measures 27" x 52"
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/16/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
