New
Macy's · 23 mins ago
Martha Stewart Marinade Serving Tray
$22 $56
pickup at Macy's

That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee
Features
  • doubles as a server
  • ridged trays for even marinating
  • dishwasher safe
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register