Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Ghost Mug for $3.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Hand-Crank Pasta Maker for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board for $17.43. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Smoking Puck 2-Pack for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Duet Bundt Pan Set for $9.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lands' End offers its Lands' End ClassMate Printed Soft Sided Lunch Box in several colors for $8.97. Coupon code "PENCIL" and PIN "9117" drop that to $4.48 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 26. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Instant Pot Lux 8-Quart 6-in-1 Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $45 with free shipping. That's $5 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $34 less than the best deal for a new unit now.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can for $35 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ramsee Large Sawhorse Coffee Table II in Grey or Brown for $89. Coupon code "HOME" drops that to $80.10. With $20.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $88. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.67. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Heirloom Apron for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 50% off the Martha Stewart Collection Solid Sheet Set in several colors via coupon code "3DAY", with prices starting from $30. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Martha Stewart All-Purpose Plant Food 8-lb. Bag for $8.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
