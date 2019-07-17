Macy's offers the Whim by Martha Stewart Collection Full/Queen Headboard Pillow in Grey for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it for the same price shipped last week.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- measures 21" x 56"
Expires 7/17/2019
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Reversible Down Alternative Comforter in several colors for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with yesterday's mention (which included shipping), $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes twin to king
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Amazon cuts up to 50% off a selection of Moen bathroom items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at $4.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, up to $24 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discounted prices.
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Chambray Queen Sheet Set in Sandy Red for $9.65 with free shipping. (You must be a Prime member to see this price.) That's $15 off and a really strong price for a queen sheet set. Buy Now
- one flat sheet
- one fitted sheet
- two pillowcases
Amazon offers the Idea Works Waterfall Soap Saver for $7.15 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- tilts forward to drain excess water
Ending today, Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Cube Spice Rack for $32.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago, $51 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- features 16 compact cubed jars arranged in bamboo
- measures 10.75" x 9.25" x 12.5"
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Color Striping Mug in Blue or Pink for $2.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 16-oz. capacity
- measures 3.88" x 3.75"
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection 50-oz. Hermetic Canister for $3.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $8 off and tied with our mention of a shipped unit from five days ago and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Martha Stewart Collection 50-oz. Hermetic Canister
- dishwasher-safe
- measures 3.375" x 4.5" x 8"
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.67. Buy Now
- One 2-yard roll
- Four 5-yard rolls
- Three 10-yard rolls
