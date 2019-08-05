New
Macy's · 24 mins ago
Martha Stewart Food Storage Canister 2-Pack
$8 $17
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Food Storage Canister 2-Pack for $9.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $7.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $2 less in March. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now

Features
  • includes a 1.5- and 2-quart stainless steel canister
  • lids feature silicone gaskets and metal clamps
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "WKND"
  • Expires 8/5/2019
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register