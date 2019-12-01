Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 18 mins ago
Martha Stewart Essentials Food Storage Canister 2-Pack
$6 $17
pickup at Macy's

It's $2 under our July mention, $11 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • includes a 1.5- and 2-quart stainless steel canister
  • lids feature silicone gaskets and metal clamps
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
Staff Pick
