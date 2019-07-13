New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Martha Stewart Essentials 12-Piece Glassware Sets
$12 $30
pickup at Macy's
Today only, Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Essentials 12-Piece Glassware Set in an assortment of styles and sizes for $11.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $18 off list and the lowest prices we could find, although we saw them for $2 less in our mention from last month. Buy Now
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register