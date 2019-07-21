New
Ends Today
Macy's · 45 mins ago
Martha Stewart Essentials 12-Piece Glassware Sets
$10 $30
pickup at Macy's

Today only, Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Essentials 12-Piece Glassware Set in an assortment of styles and sizes for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $2 under last week's mention, $20 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • choose from tumblers, flutes, and wine glasses
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register