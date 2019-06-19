New
Ends Today
Macy's · 35 mins ago
Martha Stewart Essentials 12-Piece Glassware Set
$10 $30
pickup at Macy's
Today only, Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Essentials 12-Piece Glassware Set in an assortment of styles and sizes for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $20 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • Scroll down and click "View The Collection" to view the other options
Features
  • choose from tumblers, flutes, and wine glasses
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register