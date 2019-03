Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Collector's Enameled Cast Iron 2-Quart Round Dutch Oven in Teal for. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $72 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last month. It is oven safe to 500°F.Need something bigger? The Martha Stewart Collection Collector's Enameled Cast Iron 6-Quart Round Dutch Oven is available forwith free in-store pickup. That's $130 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $3 less a month ago.