Macy's · 1 hr ago
Martha Stewart Collection Wood 4-Piece Grilling Set
$19 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Wood 4-Piece Grilling Set for $23.99. Coupon code "DAD" cuts that to $19.19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $3 under our mention from last July, $61 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 16. Buy Now
Features
  • Includes a 2-pronged fork, a basting brush, a spatula, and tong
  • bottle opener at end of each tool
  • Roseweood handles/stainless steel
  • Code "DAD"
  • Expires 6/17/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
