Today only, Macy's cuts 60% (or more) off a selection of Martha Stewart Collection Vegetable Tools. With free shipping, many are at lowest-we've-seen prices. Shop Now
Expires 7/16/2019
Published 1 hr ago
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the Ninja Professional 1,000-watt Blender for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $14 under our Black Friday week mention (which included $15 in Kohl's Cash) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $14.) Deal ends July 16 at 3:30 pm ET. Buy Now
- 72-oz. professional blender jar
- Model: BL610
Amazon continues to offer the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2.50 off coupon to cut the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and about $6 under what most stores are charging. Buy Now
- Macy’s currently offers the same deal via coupon code “JULY” with in-store pickup.
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
Maphyton via Amazon offers its Maphyton 29-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set for $46.99. Clip the on-page $5 off coupon and apply code "2NFO5NUA" to cut that to $18.49. With free shipping, that's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- non-stick
- ergonomic anti-slip handles
- includes measuring spoons & cups
Maphyton via Amazon offers its Maphyton 6-Piece Silicone Cooking Utensil Set in Grey for $20.99. Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "EG8TJ2T7" to cut that to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- FDA grade and BPA free
- heat resistant to 450°F
- non-stick
- wooden handle
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
