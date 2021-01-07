New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Martha Stewart Collection Stainless Steel Potato Ricer
$20 $50
free shipping w/ $25

It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee (or pad to over $25)
Features
  • dishwasher safe
  • includes 3 disks for varying thickness
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
New Year Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register