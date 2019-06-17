New
Martha Stewart Collection Stainless Steel 6-Piece Skewer Set
$5 $20
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Stainless Steel 6-Piece Skewer Set for $5.99. Coupon code "DAD" cuts that to $4.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Deal ends June 16. Buy Now
Features
  • stainless steel
  • dishwasher-safe
  • each skewer is 15.75" long
  • flat design keeps food in place while turning
  • Code "DAD"
  • Expires 6/17/2019
