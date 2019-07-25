Macy's takes 50% off the Martha Stewart Collection Solid Sheet Set in several colors via coupon code "3DAY", with prices starting from $30. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 100% cotton percale
- 400 thread count
- Twin sets have a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and one pillowcase.
- Full, queen, king, and California king sets have a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
Eavd via Amazon offers the Eavd Quilted Bedding in several colors/styles (01-Quilt Set 3Pcs pictured) starting from $35.99. Coupon code "EAVD5555" cuts the starting price to $16.19. With free shipping, that's at least $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- 100% cotton
- available in 3 piece sets or single quilt in sizes from Twin to King
AlphabetDeal offers the Elegant Comfort 8-Piece Dobby Stripe Bed-in-a-Bag Comforter Set in several colors (White pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "Comfort" cuts that to $50.99. With free shipping, that's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes full/queen and king. The set includes:
- comforter
- bed skirt
- flat sheet
- fitted sheet
- 2 pillow shams
- 2 pillowcases
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- While Red is pictured, it's only available in Moab Camo at this price
- padded sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- side mesh pockets
- front pocket
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Hand-Crank Pasta Maker for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- made of stainless steel
- wipe clean
- clamps onto counter surface
- includes rollers and attachments for fettuccini, spaghetti and pasta sheets
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board for $17.43. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 16.4" x 11"
- copper-plated stainless steel handle
- hand wash only
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.67. Buy Now
- One 2-yard roll
- Four 5-yard rolls
- Three 10-yard rolls
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Smoking Puck 2-Pack for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measure 3.11" x 3.19" x 1.85" each
- made of stainless steel
- hand wash only
- includes hickory, mesquite, and apple wood chips
