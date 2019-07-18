Today only, Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Soft Fleece Queen Blanket in several colors for $50. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $15. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $2 under our April mention, $35 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- machine washable
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Oversized Quilt Coverlet Queen Bed Set in several colors (Spa Blue pictured) for $13.59 with free shipping. That's $26 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- includes two pillow shams
Today only, Woot offers the Rayon from Bamboo Luxury Deep Pocket Sheet Set in several colors/sizes from $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $49. Shop Now
- inc. fitted and flat sheets and pillowcase(s)
- Twin for $15.99 (low by $49)
- Twin XL for $15.99 ($36 off)
- Full for $16.99 (low by $49)
- Queen for $18.99 (low by $86)
- King for $19.99 (low by $66)
LiuYX via Amazon offers its LiuYX Cervical Neck and Shoulder Pillow for $15.99. Coupon code "8DU6S7CL" cuts that to $9.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- purportedly promotes natural traction for the neck & shoulder
- purportedly promotes proper cervical spinal alignment
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Ending today, Macy's takes an extra 40% to 70% off a selection of home items via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Color Striping Mug in Blue or Pink for $2.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 16-oz. capacity
- measures 3.88" x 3.75"
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.67. Buy Now
- One 2-yard roll
- Four 5-yard rolls
- Three 10-yard rolls
Walmart continues to offer the Martha Stewart All-Purpose Plant Food 8-lb. Bag for $8.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- contains organic ingredients that work for all types of gardening
- Model: mts-apfrt-8lb
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection 4-Piece Color Coded Knife Set for $22.99. Coupon code "JULY" cuts it to $17.24. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago, $18 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- color coded with green for vegetables, blue for fish, yellow for poultry, and red for beef
