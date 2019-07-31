- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Soft Fleece Queen Blanket in several colors (Cinnamon pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off list and tied with yesterday's expired mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Classic Cotton Full/Queen Blanket in several colors for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $23 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $26. (For further comparison, it was $5 less in April.) Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Sets, as listed below. (Prices vary by color.) Plus, Amazon Prime members receive free shipping. That yields all-time low starting prices on several sizes. Each comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and appropriate number of pillowcases. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.70 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last month (which required a $25 purchase) and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Living Craft Space Corner Craft Table with Storage in White for $239.40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee. That's $160 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's discounts a selection of Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Towels in several colors, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's as much as $11 off list and the lowest price we could find, although the wash cloth and hand towel were each a buck less about ten days ago. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.64. Buy Now
Sign In or Register