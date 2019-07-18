New
Macy's · 15 mins ago
Martha Stewart Collection Smoking Puck 2-Pack
$10 $50
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Smoking Puck 2-Pack for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measure 3.11" x 3.19" x 1.85" each
  • made of stainless steel
  • hand wash only
  • includes hickory, mesquite, and apple wood chips
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register