Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Smoking Puck 2-Pack for $9.96 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week, which required in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Hand-Crank Pasta Maker for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now free. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board for $17.43. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Smoking Puck 2-Pack for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Ghost Mug for $3.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lands' End offers its Lands' End ClassMate Printed Soft Sided Lunch Box in several colors for $8.97. Coupon code "PENCIL" and PIN "9117" drop that to $4.48 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 26. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items with prices starting at $4.76. Even better, these items now bag free shipping. Shop Now
MDA Direct via Amazon offers the Godinger 850ml Whiskey Decanter Globe for $29.99. That prices drops at checkout to $19.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's cuts an extra 20% off thousands of sale items via coupon code "BIG" as part of its This is Big Event. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Living Craft Space Corner Craft Table with Storage in White for $239.40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee. That's $160 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.64. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Heirloom Apron for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Duet Bundt Pan Set for $9.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
