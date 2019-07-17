Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Silicone Garlic Peeler for $2.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago, $6 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- dishwasher-safe
Expires 7/17/2019
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Cube Spice Rack for $32.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago, $51 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- features 16 compact cubed jars arranged in bamboo
- measures 10.75" x 9.25" x 12.5"
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Color Striping Mug in Blue or Pink for $2.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 16-oz. capacity
- measures 3.88" x 3.75"
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection 50-oz. Hermetic Canister for $3.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $8 off and tied with our mention of a shipped unit from five days ago and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Martha Stewart Collection 50-oz. Hermetic Canister
- dishwasher-safe
- measures 3.375" x 4.5" x 8"
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection 4-Piece Color Coded Knife Set for $22.99. Coupon code "JULY" cuts it to $17.24. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago, $18 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- color coded with green for vegetables, blue for fish, yellow for poultry, and red for beef
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Amazon continues to offer the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2.50 off coupon to cut the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and about $6 under what most stores are charging. Buy Now
- Macy’s currently offers the same deal via coupon code “JULY” with in-store pickup.
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
Yookeehome via Amazon offers its Yookeehome Insulated Lunch Box Bag in Gray for $14.99. Coupon code "YOOKEEHOMER" drops that to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- detachable shoulder strap
- handle grip
- leak-resistant
Top1 Services via Amazon offers its Aosbos Insulated Lunch Bag in Gray for $12.99. Coupon code "MYRB88WE" drops the price to $7.79. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures approximately 10" x 7" x 7"
- 4 to 6 hours insulation
- inner mesh pocket
Ending today, Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers the Whim by Martha Stewart Collection Full/Queen Headboard Pillow in Grey for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it for the same price shipped last week.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- measures 21" x 56"
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.67. Buy Now
- One 2-yard roll
- Four 5-yard rolls
- Three 10-yard rolls
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Reversible Down Alternative Comforter in several colors for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with yesterday's mention (which included shipping), $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes twin to king
Walmart continues to offer the Martha Stewart All-Purpose Plant Food 8-lb. Bag for $8.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- contains organic ingredients that work for all types of gardening
- Model: mts-apfrt-8lb
