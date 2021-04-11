It's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- BPA-free
- spoons nest together for storage
- 1/4-teaspoon, 1/2-teaspoon, 1-teaspoon, and 1-tablespoon
- scraper levels ingredients
It's a $4 drop from our December mention, $11 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- stainless steel blade
- housing is dishwasher-safe
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose from Stemless Wine Glasses, Large Tumblers, or Small Tumblers.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- created for Macy's
- dishwasher safe
That's $60 off the list price and a good price for this style spice rack, especially when you factor in the spice refills. Buy Now at Macy's
- stainless steel rack
- 3-Oz. glass bottles
- measures 7.5" x 7.5" x 12.75"
- includes basil, bay leaves, celery salt, chives, cilantro, coriander, mint, dill weed, fennel seed, herbes de provence, Italian seasoning, marjoram, oregano, parsley, pizza seasoning, rosemary, savory, sea salt, season salt, and thyme
- 5 years of free spice refills
That's $11 off list and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- stainless steel/plastic construction
- dishwasher-safe
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 76" x 18" x 5.2"
- 8 repositionable baskets
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. (Over half the sale items are at least 60% off.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Marlough II Aluminum Outdoor 6-Pc. Dining Set for $2,699 ($2,840 off).
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Save on 13 styles in sizes from Twin to Cal. King, as well as pillowcase sets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lacoste Home Camo Sheet Set from $26.99 (at least $41 off).
Save at least $120 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, & 2 pillowcases
That's a savings of $70 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Cherry pictured).
- ideal for slow-cooking
- non-reactive enameled interior
- stainless steel lid handle
- oven safe to 500°F
It's $60 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- 4.1L flour keeper
- 2.2L sugar keeper
- 1.7L brown sugar keeper
- 1.2L powdered sugar keeper
- two mini keepers
That's $3 below the list price and a great price for a name brand bowl scraper. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- flexible nylon
- curved edge
- handwash
Save on mixing bowls, measuring spoons and cups, and whisks, priced from $3.99 (the lowest we've seen). Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
