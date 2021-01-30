New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Martha Stewart Collection Reversible Towels
from $3
free shipping w/ $25

Save on a selection of bath towels, hand towels, & washcloths from the Martha Stewart Collection, with prices starting from $3 and savings of up to $11 off. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Washcloths for $2.99 ($7 off)
  • Hand Towels for $3.99 ($8 off)
  • Bath Towels for $4.99 ($11 off)
  • Available in several colors (Biscay Blue pictured).
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, otherwise orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
Features
  • 100% cotton
  • reverses to a solid terry cloth
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Towels Macy's Martha Stewart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register