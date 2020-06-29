It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Wash Cloth for $2.99 ($7 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
- Opt for instore pickup (where available) or spend over $25 to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- reverses to solid terry
- wash cloth measures 13" x 13"
- hand towel measures 16" x 26"
- bath towel measures 27" x 52"
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Coupon code "290RND-AFS" drops the price to $39 off list and a buck less than you'd pay for a similar towel on Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
- available in several styles
Save on over 6,800 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
Save on a variety of items including clothing, home goods, jewelry, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Prices are as marked.
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
Save on apparel, jewelry, bedding, decor, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
That's $31 off list and $13 less than our previous mention. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several color combos (Black/Dark Grey/Navy pictured).
It's $90 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in White.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.)
- features hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill, lightweight warmth, and is machine-washable
That's $6 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 5 to 7 days.
- resealable bag prevents moisture and protects against bugs
- perfect for use with a variety of plants
- all purpose, organic ingredients
- Model: mts-apfrt-8lb
That's a savings of at least $35 off list and the best price we could find by at least $11. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Twin for $39.98 ($35 off).
- Full/Queen for $49.98 ($40 off).
- King for $59.98 ($50 off).
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- cotton cover
- 75% white goose feather and 25% white goose down fill
Sign In or Register