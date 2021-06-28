Martha Stewart Nonstick BBQ Grill Wok for $12
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Martha Stewart Collection Nonstick BBQ Grill Wok
$12 $40
pickup

It's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $28 off list, and the lowest price we could find. (It's $8 under the best price we could find for a similar wok.) Buy Now at Macy's

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
  • Not intended for stovetop or oven use.
  • measures 14.56" x 12.01" x 4.72"
  • nonstick coating
  • ideal for outdoor stir frying and for grilling veggies, shrimp, and more
  • heat-resistant to 700°F
  • Expires 7/6/2021
