Martha Stewart Nonstick BBQ Grill Wok for $12

It's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $28 off list, and the lowest price we could find. (It's $8 under the best price we could find for a similar wok.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Not intended for stovetop or oven use.
- measures 14.56" x 12.01" x 4.72"
- nonstick coating
- ideal for outdoor stir frying and for grilling veggies, shrimp, and more
- heat-resistant to 700°F
Expires 7/6/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
That's $16 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10,000 BTUs
- electronic ignition
- removable chrome-plated grates
- fits 2 pans (up to 10" each)
- Model: 2000038050
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or Red.
- motorized grill cleaner
- brass brushes
- timer function w/ auto shutoff
- Model: GBU102
Shop over 18,000 items. Almost four-fifths of the included items are at least 60% off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa Heavenly Mocha Grey for $1,999 ($1,788 off list).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
It's $75 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad the few cents to over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 360° reflectivity
- sleeve for laptops up to 17"
- fleece-lined phone/sunglasses pocket
- adjustable shoulder straps
That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $25 get free shipping.)
- stainless steel construction
That's a savings of up to $100. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- machine-washable
