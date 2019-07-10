New
Macy's · 50 mins ago
$13 $34
free shipping
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Magnetic Tin Spice Rack for $12.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (however that required pickup) and the lowest shipped price we've seen in a year. (It's also $10 under the best price we could find for a similar set.) Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- basil, bay leaves, celery salt, crushed mint, marjoram, and pizza seasoning
- five years of refills
Details
Comments
Expires 7/10/2019
Published 50 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
New
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Martha Stewart Collection 50-oz. Hermetic Canister
$4 $12
free shipping
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection 50-oz. Hermetic Canister for $3.99 with free shipping. That's $8 off and tied with our mention from a year ago as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- dishwasher-safe
- measures 3.375" x 4.5" x 8"
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Martha Stewart Collection Cookie Sheet & Cutter Set
$12 $42
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Cookie Sheet & Cutter Set for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $30 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes one 18" x 13" cookie sheet and six cookie cutters
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Martha Stewart Collection Striped Oven Mitt & Pot Holder Set
$10 $34
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Striped Oven Mitt & Pot Holder Set in several colors (Red pictured) for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9" x 9" potholder
- 7.25" x 13.625" oven mitt
- machine-washable
New
Macy's · 56 mins ago
Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold Skillet Set
$37 $135
free shipping
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold Skillet Set for $49.99. Coupon code "JULY" drops that to $37.49. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from a month ago (which required pickup), $98 off list, and the lowest shipped price we've seen. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen cooktops
- oven safe to 400°
ProozyFit · 4 hrs ago
Yeti Coolers and Accessories at ProozyFit:
15% off
free shipping
ProozyFit takes 15% off a selection of Yeti coolers, tumblers, and accessories via coupon code "DN15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
T-Fal 3-Piece Fry Pan Set
$10 $45
free shipping
Macy's offers the T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set in Black for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our December mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set today.) Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- includes 8", 10.5", and 12" pans
- dishwasher-safe
- oven-safe to 350°F
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
T-Fal Culinaire 5-Quart Nonstick Aluminum Jumbo Cooker
$10 $60
free shipping
Macy's offers the T-Fal Culinaire 5-Quart Nonstick Aluminum Jumbo Cooker in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've ever seen. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- oven-safe to 350°F
- aluminum base
- dishwasher-safe
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo
$6 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo in several colors ( Fire pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago (which also required pickup), $34 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this polo. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to 3XL
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack
$10 $34
free shipping
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in Boldberry/Teal for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XL
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale:
No-Minimum Free Shipping
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. That's the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Tips
- You can also take an extra 10% to 25% off select items via coupon code "JULY" or $10 off orders of $25 or more via "JULY25". (Black Friday in July sale items are excluded.)
Macy's · 11 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket
$54 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (Asphalt Grey / Zinnia Orange pictured) for $54 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually adds $10.95, that's a savings of $20 altogether. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes S to XXL
Amazon · 3 days ago
Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack
$174
free shipping w/$25
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.74. Buy Now
Features
- One 2-yard roll
- Four 5-yard rolls
- Three 10-yard rolls
Macy's · 5 days ago
Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack
$10 $17
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
