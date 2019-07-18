Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Hand-Crank Pasta Maker for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- made of stainless steel
- wipe clean
- clamps onto counter surface
- includes rollers and attachments for fettuccini, spaghetti and pasta sheets
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board for $17.43. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 16.4" x 11"
- copper-plated stainless steel handle
- hand wash only
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Color Striping Mug in Blue or Pink for $2.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 16-oz. capacity
- measures 3.88" x 3.75"
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Smoking Puck 2-Pack for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measure 3.11" x 3.19" x 1.85" each
- made of stainless steel
- hand wash only
- includes hickory, mesquite, and apple wood chips
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection 4-Piece Color Coded Knife Set for $22.99. Coupon code "JULY" cuts it to $17.24. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago, $18 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- color coded with green for vegetables, blue for fish, yellow for poultry, and red for beef
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Today only, Amazon takes up to 46% off a selection of kitchen favorites, including cookware and small appliances. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can in Grey or Black for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- motion sensor
- ring liner
- three C batteries required (not included)
- Model: DZT-50-9
EPFamily Direct via Amazon continues to offer the SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Rack in Bronze for $14.87 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention at $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- holds up to five pans
- measures 8.75'' x 9'' x 12''
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.67. Buy Now
- One 2-yard roll
- Four 5-yard rolls
- Three 10-yard rolls
Walmart continues to offer the Martha Stewart All-Purpose Plant Food 8-lb. Bag for $8.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- contains organic ingredients that work for all types of gardening
- Model: mts-apfrt-8lb
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Cookie Sheet & Cutter Set for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $30 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes one 18" x 13" cookie sheet and six cookie cutters
Sign In or Register