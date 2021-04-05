It's a $4 drop from our December mention, $11 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- stainless steel blade
- housing is dishwasher-safe
Expires 4/12/2021
It's a savings of 60% off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
Save $14 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $11 on shipping, or orders over $25 ship for free.
- 1.5- and 2-quart canisters
- silicone gaskets
- metal clamps
That's $3 below the list price and a great price for a name brand bowl scraper. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- flexible nylon
- curved edge
- handwash
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose from Stemless Wine Glasses, Large Tumblers, or Small Tumblers.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- created for Macy's
- dishwasher safe
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 76" x 18" x 5.2"
- 8 repositionable baskets
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
Save on over 170 cookware items from big brands such as All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, Lodge, Greenpan, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Eiffel Tower 8-oz. Petite Cocotte With Lid for $19.96 (low by $6).
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
That's $2 under our February mention, $52 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a great deal on a flatware service for 8.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Adventure or Capri Frost patterns.
- dishwasher-safe
- 18/0 stainless steel
- 3-piece hostess set and full service for 8
- Model: 5159009
That's the best deal we could find by $18. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (Twill Beige pictured).
- Search "12126292" at Macy's to find The North Face Men's Motion Pants for the same price.
That's $6 under our February mention, $55 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Brown Leather.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
Save on mixing bowls, measuring spoons and cups, and whisks, priced from $3.99 (the lowest we've seen). Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
It's $60 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- 4.1L flour keeper
- 2.2L sugar keeper
- 1.7L brown sugar keeper
- 1.2L powdered sugar keeper
- two mini keepers
It's $12 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- stacks to preserve freezer space
- dishwasher safe
