Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Reversible Down Alternative Comforter in several colors and sizes with prices starting from $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention of the twin size from two weeks ago, at least $51 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for these comforters. Deal ends August 10. The deals:
Linens & Hutch offers its Linens & Hutch Embossed 4-Piece Sheet Set in several styles (Cream Floral pictured) from $25. Coupon code "DNEMBSS73" cuts the starting price to $6.75. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the best deal we could find. Shop Now
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Superior Importers via Amazon offers the Life Home Queen Platform Bed in Light Grey for $184.99 plus $54.45 shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $514 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.64. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Ghost Mug for $3.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Martha Stewart All-Purpose Plant Food 8-lb. Bag for $8.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection 4-Piece Color Coded Knife Set for $22.99. Coupon code "JULY" cuts it to $17.24. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago, $18 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
