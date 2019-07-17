New
Macy's · 19 mins ago
$20 $130
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Reversible Down Alternative Comforter in several colors for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with yesterday's mention (which included shipping), $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes twin to king
Details
Comments
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 19 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack
$10 $17
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
AmazonBasics Chambray Queen Sheet
$10 w/ Prime $25
free shipping
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Chambray Queen Sheet Set in Sandy Red for $9.65 with free shipping. (You must be a Prime member to see this price.) That's $15 off and a really strong price for a queen sheet set. Buy Now
Features
- one flat sheet
- one fitted sheet
- two pillowcases
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
AmazonBasics Full/Queen Oversized Quilt Coverlet Queen Bed Set
$14 w/ Prime $40
free shipping
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Oversized Quilt Coverlet Queen Bed Set in several colors (Spa Blue pictured) for $13.59 with free shipping. That's $26 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes two pillow shams
Macy's · 22 hrs ago
3-pc. Reversible Comforter Sets at Macy's
$20
free shipping
Macy's discounts a selection of 3-pc. Reversible Comforter Sets to $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $60 off list and a great price for all sizes twin, full/queen, and king.
Update: These items ship free today only. Buy Now
Tips
- Twin sizes include a comforter and a single sham and Full/Queen sizes and larger include a second sham.
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Tortilla Burrito Soft Flannel Blankets
from $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Mermaker via Amazon offers the Mermaker 60" Tortilla Burrito Soft Flannel Blanket in Yellow or Yellow-3 for $22.80. Apply coupon code "V764OQKL" and the 8% off clip coupon to cut it to $15.98. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Want a bigger size? It's also available in 71" in the same colors for $17.82 via coupon code "NLFXM66V" and the clip coupon.
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Amazon · 5 days ago
Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack
$174
free shipping w/$25
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.74. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $1.74. Buy Now
Features
- One 2-yard roll
- Four 5-yard rolls
- Three 10-yard rolls
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Martha Stewart Collection Cookie Sheet & Cutter Set
$12 $42
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Cookie Sheet & Cutter Set for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $30 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes one 18" x 13" cookie sheet and six cookie cutters
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Martha Stewart Collection Striped Oven Mitt & Pot Holder Set
$10 $34
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Striped Oven Mitt & Pot Holder Set in several colors (Red pictured) for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9" x 9" potholder
- 7.25" x 13.625" oven mitt
- machine-washable
