It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Reversible Down Alternative Comforter in several colors for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago (which required in-store pickup), $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sleep Innovations 4" Gel Memory Foam Queen Topper for $129.99. Clip the $3.47 coupon on the product page to cut the price to $126.52. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Eavd via Amazon offers the Eavd Quilted Bedding in several colors/styles (01-Quilt Set 3Pcs pictured) starting from $35.99. Coupon code "EAVD5555" cuts the starting price to $16.19. With free shipping, that's at least $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Plus, all orders now bag free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of kids' backpack sets (39 styles) for $19.99. Coupon code "BIG" cuts that to $15.99. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the best price we could find. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Living Craft Space Corner Craft Table with Storage in White for $239.40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee. That's $160 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board for $17.43 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (although that required in-store pickup) at $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.64. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Hand-Crank Pasta Maker for $19.96 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (which required in-store pickup) at $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
