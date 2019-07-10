New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$20 $110
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Reversible Down Alternative Comforter in several colors for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago (which didn't include shipping), $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes twin to king
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Macy's · 6 days ago
Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack
$10 $17
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Macy's · 2 days ago
3-pc. Reversible Comforter Sets at Macy's
$20
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of 3-pc. Reversible Comforter Sets to $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $60 off list and a great price for all sizes twin, full/queen, and king. Buy Now
Tips
- Twin sizes include a comforter and a single sham and Full/Queen sizes and larger include a second sham.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow
$48 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow in Blue for $47.97 with free shipping. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits queen air mattresses up to 22" thick
- hooded top and extra foot room
- adjustable straps
- includes bed skirt, pillows, and side storage pockets
- Model: HB-BINB
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 3 wks ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
Features
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Macy's · 2 days ago
Hallmart Collectibles Amanda 3-Piece Comforter Set
$20 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Hallmart Collectibles Amanda 3-Piece Comforter Set for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $2 less on Cyber Monday. Buy Now
Features
- Twin includes one 68" x 86" comforter with one 20" x 26" sham
- Full/Queen includes one 86" x 86" comforter with two 20" x 26" shams
- King includes one 101" x 86" comforter with one 20" x 36" shams
Ends Today
Macy's · 16 hrs ago
Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo
$6 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo in several colors ( Fire pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago (which also required pickup), $34 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this polo. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to 3XL
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Martha Stewart Collection Essentials 13" x 13" Washcloth 24pc Set
$11 $15
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Essentials 13" x 13" Washcloth 24-Piece Set in White Lily for $14.99. Coupon code "JULY" cuts that to $11.24. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Ends Today
Macy's · 17 hrs ago
Martha Stewart Collection 50-oz. Hermetic Canister
$4 $12
free shipping
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection 50-oz. Hermetic Canister for $3.99 with free shipping. That's $8 off and tied with our mention from a year ago as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- dishwasher-safe
- measures 3.375" x 4.5" x 8"
Ends Today
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Martha Stewart Collection Magnetic Tin Spice Rack
$13 $34
free shipping
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Magnetic Tin Spice Rack for $12.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (however that required pickup) and the lowest shipped price we've seen in a year. (It's also $10 under the best price we could find for a similar set.) Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- basil, bay leaves, celery salt, crushed mint, marjoram, and pizza seasoning
- five years of refills
Amazon · 3 days ago
Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack
$174
free shipping w/$25
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.74. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $1.74. Buy Now
Features
- One 2-yard roll
- Four 5-yard rolls
- Three 10-yard rolls
