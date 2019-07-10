New
$11 $15
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Essentials 13" x 13" Washcloth 24-Piece Set in White Lily for $14.99. Coupon code "JULY" cuts that to $11.24. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 days ago
AmazonBasics Towels and Washcloth Multipacks
from $5
free shipping
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at $4.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, up to $24 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discounted prices.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DsFiyeng Double Layer Cooling Towel
$7 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Suyeng via Amazon offers the DsFiyeng Double Layer Cooling Towel in Orange for $13.99. Coupon code "TPAJ72M3" drops that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- microfiber
- UPF 50
- measures 40" x 12"
Walmart · 3 days ago
Mainstays Tie Dye Beach Towel
$7 $9
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Tie Dye Beach Towel for $6.94. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Measures 34" x 64".
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Context Bath Towel Set 2-Pack
$8 $26
free shipping
Bluehaze via Rakuten offers the Context 28x55" Bath Towel Set 2-Pack in Turquoise for $10.40. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $8.32. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo
$6 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo in several colors ( Fire pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago (which also required pickup), $34 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this polo. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to 3XL
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
Martha Stewart Collection 50-oz. Hermetic Canister
$4 $12
free shipping
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection 50-oz. Hermetic Canister for $3.99 with free shipping. That's $8 off and tied with our mention from a year ago as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
- dishwasher-safe
- measures 3.375" x 4.5" x 8"
Macy's · 13 hrs ago
Martha Stewart Collection Magnetic Tin Spice Rack
$13 $34
free shipping
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Magnetic Tin Spice Rack for $12.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (however that required pickup) and the lowest shipped price we've seen in a year. (It's also $10 under the best price we could find for a similar set.) Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
- basil, bay leaves, celery salt, crushed mint, marjoram, and pizza seasoning
- five years of refills
Amazon · 3 days ago
Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack
$174
free shipping w/$25
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.74. Buy Now
- One 2-yard roll
- Four 5-yard rolls
- Three 10-yard rolls
Macy's · 6 days ago
Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack
$10 $17
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
