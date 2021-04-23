Coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off already discounted cookware, including Dutch ovens, fry pans, and more. That's an extra 5% better than our mention of this collection from three weeks ago. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
Save on a selection of factory seconds of some of the best cookware made. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- loop handle
- safe to use with induction cooker, gas stove, or electric stove
- Model: TWG-32
It's a low by $4, although it's $25 or more shipped from most retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- lightweight carbon steel
- wooden handle
- non-stick interior
- hand wash only
- Model: 985100951M
Save on couches and sofas from $359, bed frames from $179, rugs from $25, bookcases from $69, mattresses from $129, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Darrium 2-Piece Leather Sofa for $1,999 ($1,159 off list).
Shop a selection of men's athletic shoes including Skechers from $25, adidas from $45, Asics from $40, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Choose from six styles with a savings of $60 on each. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shiping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lands' End Men's The Ultimate Commuter Non-Iron Performance Tech Check Dress Shirt for $9.96 ($60 off).
Shop discounted T-shirts, hats, hoodies, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Nike Men's Legend Velocity Training T-Shirt for $10.93 (low by $21 if you spend over $25 for free shipping).
- Orders of $25 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $10.95. (Pickup may also be available.)
Sign In or Register