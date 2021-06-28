Martha Stewart Collection Double Skewer Holder 4-Pack for $3

That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $25 get free shipping.)
- stainless steel construction
Expires 7/6/2021
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Clip the on-page coupon to save $5 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
That's an $8 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- EdgeKeeper protective sheath w/ built-in sharpener
- Model: 5209950
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green.
- measures 2.6" X 2" x 2"
- automatically grips can edge as you twist
- Model: 20005
Shop over 18,000 items. Almost four-fifths of the included items are at least 60% off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa Heavenly Mocha Grey for $1,999 ($1,788 off list).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
It's $75 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad the few cents to over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 360° reflectivity
- sleeve for laptops up to 17"
- fleece-lined phone/sunglasses pocket
- adjustable shoulder straps
That's a savings of up to $100. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- machine-washable
It's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $28 off list, and the lowest price we could find. (It's $8 under the best price we could find for a similar wok.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Not intended for stovetop or oven use.
- measures 14.56" x 12.01" x 4.72"
- nonstick coating
- ideal for outdoor stir frying and for grilling veggies, shrimp, and more
- heat-resistant to 700°F
