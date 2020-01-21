Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Martha Stewart Collection Cut Glass Decanter
$8 $9
pickup at Macy's

It's $59 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "TWODAY" to drop the price to $7.64.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.)
Features
  • 41.6-oz. capacity
  • dishwasher-safe
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "TWODAY"
  • Expires 1/21/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register