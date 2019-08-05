- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Cube Spice Rack for $49.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $7 less three weeks ago. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Mortar & Pestle for $9.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $7.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Food Storage Canister 2-Pack for $9.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $7.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $2 less in March. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Ghost Mug for $3.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Honey Wand for $3.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $3.19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $49.48 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $16.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster in Original for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Global Wear via Amazon offers the Royal Decanters Sailing Ship Set for $99.95 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Timingtrain via Amazon offers the Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer for $138. Clip the $25 off on-page coupon and apply code "ONK9Y2X2" cuts that to $96.44. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week, $42 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (If you're stocking up, orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.70 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last month (which required a $25 purchase) and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Living Craft Space Corner Craft Table with Storage in White for $239.40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee. That's $160 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.64. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Heirloom Apron for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
