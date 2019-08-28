Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board for $17.43 with free shipping. That's $27 off list and tied with last month's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of at least $2 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Anchor Hocking 1-Cup Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids 4-Pack for $6.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the American Metalcraft 1-oz. Ladle for $1.19 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $10.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Linen Suit Pants in Blue Plaid for $18.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $15.19. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Craft Space Right Cubby Organizer in White for $19.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Living Craft Space 2-Drawer Wood Craft Table in White/Picket Fence for $124.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping charge. That's $50 under our April mention, $125 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Living Craft Space Gift-Wrap Hutch in White Picket Fence for $79.50 with free shipping. That's $16 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $18 today. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Living Craft Space Storage Cart in Picket Fence White for $154.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $95. Buy Now
