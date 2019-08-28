New
Macy's · 31 mins ago
Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board
$17 $44
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board for $17.43 with free shipping. That's $27 off list and tied with last month's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 16.4" x 11"
  • copper-plated stainless steel handle
