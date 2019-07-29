New
Macy's · 20 mins ago
Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board
$17 $44
free shipping

Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board for $17.43 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (although that required in-store pickup) at $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 16.4" x 11"
  • copper-plated stainless steel handle
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/29/2019
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register