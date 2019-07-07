New
Macy's · 48 mins ago
from $14 $40
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers a selection of Martha Stewart Collection Cool Touch Pillows with prices starting from $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's up to $46 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- Soft Standard/Queen Pillow for $13.99 ($26 off)
- Soft King Pillow for $16.99 ($33 off)
- Medium Standard/Queen Pillow for $16.99 ($33 off)
- Medium King Pillow for $20.99 ($39 off)
- Firm Standard/Queen Pillow for $20.99 ($39 off)
- Firm King Pillow for $23.99 ($46 off)
Features
- purportedly 30% cooler than regular cotton
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/7/2019
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Walmart · 4 days ago
Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow
$48 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow in Blue for $47.97 with free shipping. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits queen air mattresses up to 22" thick
- hooded top and extra foot room
- adjustable straps
- includes bed skirt, pillows, and side storage pockets
- Model: HB-BINB
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 2 wks ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
Features
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow
$14 $42
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $28 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 21" x 20" x 13"
- 100 percent polyester
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-TC Queen Sheet Set
$19 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $18.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
New
Macy's · 36 mins ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $6 off list and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Buy Now
Features
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Cotton Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Cotton Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Cotton Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 5 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
free shipping
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit in Charcoal for $81.96 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $568 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select regular and long sizes 37 to 38
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon · 4 days ago
Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack
$2
free shipping w/$25
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.87. Buy Now
Features
- One 2-yard roll
- Four 5-yard rolls
- Three 10-yard rolls
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Martha Stewart Collection Cookie Sheet & Cutter Set
$12 $42
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Cookie Sheet & Cutter Set for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $30 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes one 18" x 13" cookie sheet and six cookie cutters
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Martha Stewart Collection Striped Oven Mitt & Pot Holder Set
$10 $34
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Striped Oven Mitt & Pot Holder Set in several colors (Red pictured) for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9" x 9" potholder
- 7.25" x 13.625" oven mitt
- machine-washable
