Macy's · 18 mins ago
$12 $42
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Cookie Sheet & Cutter Set for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $30 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes one 18" x 13" cookie sheet and six cookie cutters
Details
Macy's · 6 days ago
Martha Stewart Collection Ceramic Grilling Grid
$15 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Ceramic Grilling Grid in Black for $14.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $9 under last month's mention, $65 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- safe to 700°F
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Martha Stewart Ceramic Grilling Grid
$24
pickup at Macy's
That's $56 off list and the best we could find
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Ceramic Grilling Grid for $23.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $56 off list and the lowest price we could find. It purports to be safe to 700° Fahrenheit.
Macy's · 6 days ago
Martha Stewart Farmhouse Casserole Tote
$5 $29
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Farmhouse Casserole Tote in Green for $4.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $24 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Holds up to a 14" dish
Macy's · 6 days ago
Martha Stewart 4-Piece Mexican Spice Set
$10 $36
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection 4-Piece Mexican Spice Set for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1-oz. chipotle chiles
- 1.1-oz. coriander seed
- 1.7-oz. cumin
- 0.5-oz. Mexican oregano
Sam's Club · 1 mo ago
Zulu 32-oz. Water Bottle 2-Pack
from $15
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $9
Sam's Club offers its members the Zulu 32-oz. Studio Tritan Water Bottle 2-Pack in several color combinations (Gray/Green) for $14.98 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $1.50 surcharge.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. (For further comparison, we saw a similar 2-pack for a buck less a year ago.) They feature a wide mouth opening and locking flip lid.
Amazon · 2 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
free shipping
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-peice hostess set
Home & Cook · 2 days ago
All-Clad Open-Box Cookware Sale
Up to 71% off + 10% off
free shipping
Home & Cook continues to take up to 71% off a selection of open-box All-Clad cookware. Plus, cut an extra 10% off and bag free shipping via coupon code "PACK10". (Shipping usually adds a flat $5.95.) Shop Now Shop Now
Tips
- These items are new but will have damaged packaging. See product pages for warranty info.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck
Amazon offers the Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck. It cooks up to two eggs in under a minute.
Macy's · 4 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 4 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
- Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99 (low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 5 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit in Brown for $81.96 with free shipping. That's $568 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 38 only.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Martha Stewart Jacquard Striped Apron
$10 $42
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Jacquard Striped Apron in several colors (Red pictured) for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 under our January mention, $32 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 front pockets
- tie back
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Martha Stewart Collection Sake Set
$14
pickup at Macy's
$20 off and the lowest price we could find
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Sake Set for $13.53. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. This porcelain set features one 10.14-oz. bottle and four 2.37-oz. cups. They're microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Martha Stewart Ravioli Mold & Press
$10
pickup at Macy's
That's $24 off and the best price we could find
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Ravioli Mold & Press for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $24 off list and the lowest price we could find. It includes one aluminum/silicone mold and one beechwood rolling pin.
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Martha Stewart 3-Piece Kitchen Towel Set
$12
pickup at Macy's
That's $17 off list and the best deal we could find
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart 3-Piece Waffle Weave Kitchen Towel Set for $11.53. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. These machine washable towels are made of 100% cotton waffle weave and measure 20" x 30".
