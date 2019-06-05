New
Martha Stewart Collection Cookie Sheet & Cutter Set
$12 $42
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Cookie Sheet & Cutter Set for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $30 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • includes one 18" x 13" cookie sheet and six cookie cutters
