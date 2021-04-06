New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Martha Stewart Collection Cheese Grater & Storage
$13 $34
free shipping w/ $25

It's $21 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for pickup to save $11 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
Features
  • includes grater, storage container, and lid
  • coarse, fine, super-fine, and slicing surfaces
  • made of steel and ABS plastic
  • dishwasher safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/12/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register