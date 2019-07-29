- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Champagne Flutes 4-Set for $10.99. Coupon code "BIG" cuts that price to $8.79. With free shipping, that's $34 off and the lowest price we could find.
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board for $17.43 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (although that required in-store pickup) at $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 28.
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Hand-Crank Pasta Maker for $19.96 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (which required in-store pickup) at $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 28.
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Smoking Puck 2-Pack for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Ghost Mug for $3.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find.
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $49.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $16.)
Newegg offers The Niwa One Standard Indoor Smart Garden for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80.
MDA Direct via Amazon offers the Godinger 850ml Whiskey Decanter Globe for
$29.99 $39.99. That price drops at checkout to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $14.
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)

Update: Shipping is now free on all orders.
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago (which required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we could find by $22 today.
Today only, Macy's offers the Shiatsu Select Heated Foot Massager for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Downshifter 9 Running Shoes in Red for $40 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $50 or more. Deal ends July 28.
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Reversible Down Alternative Comforter in several colors for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago (which required in-store pickup), $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 28.
Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.70 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last month (which required a $25 purchase) and the lowest price we could find today by $10.
Home Depot offers the Martha Stewart Living Craft Space Corner Craft Table with Storage in White for $239.40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee. That's $160 off list and the lowest price we could find.
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)

Update: The price has dropped to $1.64.
Update: The price has dropped to $1.64. Buy Now
