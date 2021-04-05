New
Macy's · 19 mins ago
Martha Stewart Collection Bowl Scraper
$1.99 $5
free shipping w/ $25

That's $3 below the list price and a great price for a name brand bowl scraper. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • flexible nylon
  • curved edge
  • handwash
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/12/2021
    Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Martha Stewart
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register