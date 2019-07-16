Today only, Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Avocado Tool for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our May mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- stainless steel/plastic construction
- dishwasher-safe
Expires 7/16/2019
Today only, Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Corn Stripper for $5.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our May mention, $9 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- dishwasher-safe
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Cube Spice Rack for $32.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago, $51 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- features 16 compact cubed jars arranged in bamboo
- measures 10.75" x 9.25" x 12.5"
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Color Striping Mug in Blue or Pink for $2.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 16-oz. capacity
- measures 3.88" x 3.75"
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection 50-oz. Hermetic Canister for $3.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $8 off and tied with our mention of a shipped unit from five days ago and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Martha Stewart Collection 50-oz. Hermetic Canister
- dishwasher-safe
- measures 3.375" x 4.5" x 8"
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the Ninja Professional 1,000-watt Blender for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $14 under our Black Friday week mention (which included $15 in Kohl's Cash) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $14.) Deal ends July 16 at 3:30 pm ET. Buy Now
- 72-oz. professional blender jar
- Model: BL610
Amazon continues to offer the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2.50 off coupon to cut the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and about $6 under what most stores are charging. Buy Now
- Macy’s currently offers the same deal via coupon code “JULY” with in-store pickup.
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
Maphyton via Amazon offers its Maphyton 29-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set for $46.99. Clip the on-page $5 off coupon and apply code "2NFO5NUA" to cut that to $18.49. With free shipping, that's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- non-stick
- ergonomic anti-slip handles
- includes measuring spoons & cups
Maphyton via Amazon offers its Maphyton 6-Piece Silicone Cooking Utensil Set in Grey for $20.99. Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "EG8TJ2T7" to cut that to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- FDA grade and BPA free
- heat resistant to 450°F
- non-stick
- wooden handle
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Today only, Macy's offers the Culinary Science by Martha Stewart Collection 14-Piece Cookware Set for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $250 under list price and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 1.5-quart saucepan with lid
- 2.5-quart saucepan with lid and steamer insert
- 3-quart sauté pan with lid
- 8" fry pan
- 10" and 12" fry pans with lids
- 8-quart stockpot with lid
- dishwasher-safe
- oven safe to 400 degrees
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.67. Buy Now
- One 2-yard roll
- Four 5-yard rolls
- Three 10-yard rolls
Today only, Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Extra-Large Peeler for $7.99 with free shipping. That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- can be used to create ribbons of summer squash, zucchini, or cucumbers for salads
- silicone handle
- stainless steel blade
Macy's offers the Whim by Martha Stewart Collection Full/Queen Headboard Pillow in Grey for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it for the same price shipped last week.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- measures 21" x 56"
